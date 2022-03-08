Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.0% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 945.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.18. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

