Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CLMT traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 1,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,681. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.24. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

