Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Short Interest Update

Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,100 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the January 31st total of 276,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Calyxt by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Calyxt by 100.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Calyxt by 85.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 11,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

CLXT stock opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.22. Calyxt had a negative return on equity of 169.93% and a negative net margin of 112.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Calyxt will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

CLXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Calyxt from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Calyxt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

