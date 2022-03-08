Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI) Position Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI – Get Rating) by 209.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.88% of Camber Energy worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camber Energy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Camber Energy in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in Camber Energy in the second quarter worth about $102,000. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEI opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. Camber Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $4.85.

Camber Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, development and sale of crude oil and natural gas from various known productive geological formations. Its operations mainly focuses in Central Oklahoma, South, and West Texas. Camber Energy was founded by William A.

