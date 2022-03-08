Cambridge Advisors Inc. Buys 306 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 449.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period.

ARKW opened at $72.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.30. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $73.21 and a 12 month high of $162.90.

