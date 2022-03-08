Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.50.

Shares of CAMT opened at $28.67 on Monday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a current ratio of 5.80.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,601,000. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

