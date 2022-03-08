Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Raised to C$74.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group to C$74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$69.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$66.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.70.

TSE CNQ opened at C$76.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$35.83 and a 52 week high of C$76.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total transaction of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Also, Senior Officer Jay Ellery Froc sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$64.88, for a total value of C$648,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,556,276.56. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,879 shares of company stock valued at $13,359,046.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

