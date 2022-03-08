Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of CWB stock opened at C$36.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.65. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of C$31.68 and a one year high of C$41.56.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$260.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.2329178 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40. Also, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.60, for a total value of C$107,310.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$793,134.40.

About Canadian Western Bank (Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.