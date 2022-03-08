Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $385.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $350.66 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

