Canandaigua National Corp Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in PPG Industries by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.46 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.46 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment consists of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

