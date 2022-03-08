Canandaigua National Corp Has $587,000 Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 514,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after purchasing an additional 101,336 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 202,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the period. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 268,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,795 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VIGI stock opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.89 and a 200-day moving average of $86.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $5.397 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $21.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.16%.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.