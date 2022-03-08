Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CFX. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$4.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The firm has a market cap of C$322.26 million and a PE ratio of 6.93. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.85 and a 12 month high of C$10.23.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

