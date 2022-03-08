Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for Capital Bank, National Association. Capital Bank, National Association, is a commercial-focused national banking association which offers commercial and consumer banking services. The Company offers personal and commercial banking services, as well as cash management, commercial lending, consumer credit and residential mortgage and home loans. Capital Bancorp Inc. is based in Rockville, United States. “

NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $23.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.46. Capital Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.21.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 21.63%. Analysts expect that Capital Bancorp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Capital Bancorp by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Bancorp (Get Rating)

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

