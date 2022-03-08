Capital One Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Montrose Environmental Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from C$15.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America lowered Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.06.

NYSE MEG opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.09. Montrose Environmental Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $80.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.99.

In related news, Director James K. Price acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 7,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.71 per share, with a total value of $499,865.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,179,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,703,000 after buying an additional 330,136 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,045,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,253,000 after buying an additional 413,967 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,398,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,342,000 after buying an additional 735,554 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 2,211.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,155,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 1,105,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 756,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,703,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Montrose Environmental Group Company Profile

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

