Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Hess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,479,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $740,473,000 after buying an additional 58,940 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,389,000 after buying an additional 178,343 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hess by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,236,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,946,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,755,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,366,000 after buying an additional 225,422 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $97.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $61.93 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. Hess’s revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.79.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 62,765 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $5,689,647.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,146 shares of company stock valued at $36,081,160 over the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

