Captrust Financial Advisors Has $256,000 Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Freshpet were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,483,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,714,000 after buying an additional 229,960 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,848,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,542,000 after buying an additional 166,124 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 309.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 159,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 498.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 156,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,299,000 after buying an additional 130,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRPT opened at $97.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.61 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.38. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

