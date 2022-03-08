Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 316 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bill.com were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the third quarter worth $52,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BILL stock opened at $185.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.00 and a 12-month high of $348.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.52.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.25.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.54, for a total transaction of $2,415,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 1,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.77, for a total transaction of $261,691.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,243 shares of company stock worth $19,742,651 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

