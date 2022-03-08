Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 398 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 154.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 122,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after acquiring an additional 74,386 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $89.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.97 and a 1-year high of $105.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.87 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.03%.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $138.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

