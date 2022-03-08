Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Nordstrom were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $45,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Nordstrom in the third quarter worth $86,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE JWN opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.33. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.65 and a 12 month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

