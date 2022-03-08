Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 89.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cara Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

CARA opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $564.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

