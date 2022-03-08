Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Viking Fund Management LLC

Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 127.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $13.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. 187,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,659,327. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.58. The company has a market cap of $112.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

