Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock traded up $13.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.29. 409,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,659,327. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.67 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $112.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.18.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

