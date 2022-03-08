Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Gap Down to $270.47

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $270.47, but opened at $258.10. Cavco Industries shares last traded at $259.38, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CVCO. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $282.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.43.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVCO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 241.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cavco Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cavco Industries by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 731,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after acquiring an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.