Cellframe (CELL) Price Down 21% This Week

Cellframe (CURRENCY:CELL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Cellframe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.34 or 0.00003455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cellframe has traded 21% lower against the US dollar. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $38.59 million and $745,841.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

CELL uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,820,908 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet

Cellframe Coin Trading

