Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating) Director Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 10,000,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Silver Run Sponsor, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 1st, Silver Run Sponsor, Llc sold 2,425,000 shares of Centennial Resource Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $21,243,000.00.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.69 and a 52-week high of $9.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Centennial Resource Development had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

