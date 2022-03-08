Centerpoint Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,588.8% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 522,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after acquiring an additional 491,168 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $3.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.86. The company had a trading volume of 186,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,464,543. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.36 and its 200-day moving average is $231.65. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

