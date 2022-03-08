Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,000 EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EverQuote by 26.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 332,492 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 311,561 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in EverQuote by 449.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 335,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after buying an additional 274,176 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,990,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EverQuote by 599.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 300,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after buying an additional 257,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EVER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of EverQuote from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.71.

In other EverQuote news, CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $28,112.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David B. Blundin bought 13,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $206,742.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,262,503 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,449 and sold 22,990 shares valued at $355,664. 37.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,202. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.31. The company has a market cap of $394.60 million, a P/E ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 1.13.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.31 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote (Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.