Centerpoint Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 0.5% of Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after buying an additional 5,881,421 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Visa by 113.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,751,620 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,721,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,719,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562,125 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Visa by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $5.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $196.15. The company had a trading volume of 343,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,132. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.00 and a 200 day moving average of $218.32. The company has a market cap of $375.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.04 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

