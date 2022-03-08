Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 312,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cerus worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cerus by 6,897.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Cerus by 34.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CERS opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.05 million, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerus news, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $1,757,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

