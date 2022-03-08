Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires New Holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.83% of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKSB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 605.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BKSB opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $52.64.

