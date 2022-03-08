Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires Shares of 6,907 Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEP. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

NASDAQ:IEP opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.32. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.94%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -372.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Icahn Enterprises (Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.