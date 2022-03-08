Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 192 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Snap-on by 105.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 995,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,200,000 after purchasing an additional 509,954 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,745,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,673,000 after buying an additional 395,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after buying an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth approximately $33,766,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 38.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 437,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after buying an additional 120,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $204.15 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.72 and a 200-day moving average of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.40.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

