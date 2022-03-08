Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys Shares of 4,241 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,135 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.50. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

