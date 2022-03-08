Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.52.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.87 and a 200-day moving average of $91.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

