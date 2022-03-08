Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter worth $1,572,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,220,000 after buying an additional 472,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 49.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 180,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 412,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,926,000 after buying an additional 55,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.84.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

