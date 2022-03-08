Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 34.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 411,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 104,497 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 36.4% during the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $588,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 20.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82. Overstock.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.14.

In other news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.