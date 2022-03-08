Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $387,000 Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Overstock.com by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Overstock.com by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Overstock.com by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Overstock.com by 98,183.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in Overstock.com by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

In other news, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $148,885.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

OSTK opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.82. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.67 and a twelve month high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com Profile (Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.