Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Invests $366,000 in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ DDIV opened at $31.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $32.74. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $28.12 and a 12 month high of $35.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.336 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

