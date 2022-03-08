Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

GMF opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.78. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $106.71 and a twelve month high of $137.12.

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

