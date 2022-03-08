Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after purchasing an additional 134,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,212,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 139,222 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after buying an additional 131,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $329,575,000. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $157.80 and a 1 year high of $213.65. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.38 and a 200-day moving average of $189.15.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

VMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

