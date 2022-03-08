Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 112.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,848 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,418,000 after buying an additional 523,183 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $51,004,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 129.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after buying an additional 438,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter worth approximately $44,555,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,618,482. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TER stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.96 and its 200-day moving average is $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.51 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.58.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

