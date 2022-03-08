Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 423 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.95 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

