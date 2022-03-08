Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,437,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,842,000 after buying an additional 31,771 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,045,000 after buying an additional 108,440 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after buying an additional 1,234,915 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,047,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,077,000 after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,335,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,308,000 after buying an additional 310,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.90.

MRCY stock opened at $69.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.52, a PEG ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

