Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $297,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. RE Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

TRMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $63.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.58. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.32 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.56.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.