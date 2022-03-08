ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Up to $23.41

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.41, but opened at $24.57. ChampionX shares last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 15,177 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $822.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in ChampionX by 22,940.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

