Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp trimmed its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.83, for a total transaction of $115,168.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $6,309,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.43.

Shares of NYSE CRL traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $261.82 and a 52-week high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $905.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

