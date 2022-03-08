Charles Schwab Trust Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.91 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $49.91.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

