Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $524,000 Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Charles Schwab Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,760 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 18,693 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NSC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $278.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.15 and a 200-day moving average of $271.85. The company has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

