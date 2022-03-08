Charles Schwab Trust Co Invests $250,000 in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Shares of VCR opened at $271.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.40. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $270.01 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

