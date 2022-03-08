Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $164.98 and last traded at $161.47. 30,240 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 449,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.53.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.13.

The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.73.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

